David W. Bargeron (born September 6, 1942 in Athol, Massachusetts) is an American trombonist and tuba player who was a member of the jazz-rock group Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

He was lead trombonist with Clark Terry's Big Band and played bass trombone and tuba with Doc Severinsen's Band between 1968 and 1970. He joined Blood, Sweat, and Tears in 1970, after Jerry Hyman departed, and first appeared on the album Blood, Sweat & Tears 4. With this group he recorded the jazz-rock solo on the tuba in "And When I Die/One Room Country Shack" on the album Live and Improvised (1975). His recording credits with BS&T include eleven albums. A break in their schedule allowed him to join the Gil Evans Orchestra in 1972.

Bargeron became a freelance musician after leaving Blood, Sweat, and Tears. He has recorded with Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Mick Jagger, James Taylor, Eric Clapton, David Sanborn, Carla Bley, and Pat Metheny. He has performed with the George Gruntz Concert Jazz Band from Switzerland, the George Russell Living Time Orchestra, and was a long-time member of Jaco Pastorius's Word of Mouth Band. He has recorded and toured with Tuba Tuba, a jazz tuba band which includes Michel Godard, Luciano Biondini, and Kenwood Dennard. He is a member of Howard Johnson's Gravity, a six-tuba group that has been together since 1968. Bargeron has released several albums as a soloist and in collaboration.