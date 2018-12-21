Juha Petteri Salomaa (born 26 August 1961, Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic bass-baritone who has had an active international singing career in operas and concerts since the late 1970s. He has performed on more than 30 recordings with a variety of record labels, including Decca Records, Deutsche Grammophon, Harmonia Mundi, HMV, and Philips Records among others. He taught on the voice faculty at the Sibelius Academy from 2003–2008, and currently serves as a Visiting Professor of Singing at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.