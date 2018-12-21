Petteri SalomaaBorn 26 August 1961
Petteri Salomaa
1961-08-26
Petteri Salomaa Biography (Wikipedia)
Juha Petteri Salomaa (born 26 August 1961, Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic bass-baritone who has had an active international singing career in operas and concerts since the late 1970s. He has performed on more than 30 recordings with a variety of record labels, including Decca Records, Deutsche Grammophon, Harmonia Mundi, HMV, and Philips Records among others. He taught on the voice faculty at the Sibelius Academy from 2003–2008, and currently serves as a Visiting Professor of Singing at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.
Petteri Salomaa Tracks
King Arthur: 'What power art thou' from the Frost Scene
Henry Purcell
The Seminarist for voice and piano
Modest Mussorgsky
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628)
Henry Purcell
Gornimi tikho letela dusha nebesami
Modest Mussorgsky
Adele (song)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628 - The Frost Scene, Act 3
Henry Purcell
Ne poy, krasavitsa, pri mne [Sing not, thou beauty] (song)
Ilmo Ranta
Gde nasha roza? (Where is our rose?) - song
Ilmo Ranta
V krovi gorit ogon' zhelan'ya - song
Ilmo Ranta
Ya pomnyu chudnoye mgnoven'ye - song
Ilmo Ranta
