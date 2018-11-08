The Burning Hell
The Burning Hell
The Burning Hell Biography (Wikipedia)
The Burning Hell is the songwriting project of Mathias Kom, particularly known for their literate—often literary—and humorous lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dancer/Romancer
Amateur Rappers (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2014)
Realists (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2014)
Professional Rappers (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2014)
Amateur Rappers
The River (Never Freezes Anymore)
Men Without Hats
My Name is Mathias Ruiley Session 151117
Canadian Wine (6 Music session 15/11/17)
The River Never Freezes (6 Music session 15/11/17)
Kings of the Animal Kingdom (6 Music session 15/11/17)
F*** the Government (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 061216)
Holidaymakers - Riley Session 100615
The Things That People Make Pt. 2 (BBC Live Session)
What You Want (BBC Live Session)
Grown-Ups (BBC Live Session)
Professional Rappers
Wallflower
Grown Ups
Travel Writers
