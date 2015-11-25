Max Turnbull (born in 1988), better known by his stage name Slim Twig, is a Canadian songwriter, musician and film actor. He was born the son of Toronto-based filmmakers, Ross Turnbull and Jennifer Hazel, and graduated from the Claude Watson School of the Arts in 2006.

Twig began self-releasing music in 2005 and eventually earned a deal with Paper Bag Records. His first album under the label was Contempt!, released in 2009. He also worked in the film industry, playing "Billy Zero" in the 2007 film The Tracey Fragments. Other films he appeared in were Dog Pound and Sight Unseen, in which he played the film's lead character.

Twig co-founded the Calico Corp. record label alongside American-Canadian band U.S. Girls. Twig's second album under Paper Bag, Sof' Sike, was released in August 2012. His third studio album, A Hound at the Hem, was released under Calico Corp. three months later. This album was eventually re-released by DFA Records, who signed Twig in 2014. In 2015, he released a cover version of Serge Gainsbourg's "Cannabis" as well as his fourth studio album, Thank You for Stickin' with Twig, both under DFA Records.