Brian BladeBorn 25 July 1970
Brian Blade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n33b4.jpg
1970-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d54e19b-f78d-4d2b-bdcd-a8d0348d6e6f
Brian Blade Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Blade (born July 25, 1970) is an American jazz drummer, composer, session musician, and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Blade Tracks
Sort by
Comme il Faut
Joshua Redman
Comme il Faut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjsv.jpglink
Comme il Faut
Last played on
Sunburn And Mosquito (Dedicated To Carolina)
Perez Pattitucci Blade, Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, John Patitucci & Brian Blade
Sunburn And Mosquito (Dedicated To Carolina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33b4.jpglink
Sunburn And Mosquito (Dedicated To Carolina)
Composer
Last played on
Sunburn And Mosquito
Danilo Pérez
Sunburn And Mosquito
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33b4.jpglink
Sunburn And Mosquito
Last played on
If You See Lurah
Brian Blade
If You See Lurah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33b4.jpglink
If You See Lurah
Folklore
Brian Blade
Folklore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33b4.jpglink
Folklore
Red River Revel
Brian Blade
Red River Revel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n33b4.jpglink
Red River Revel
Playlists featuring Brian Blade
Brian Blade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist