John LennonBeatle. Born 9 October 1940. Died 8 December 1980
John Lennon Biography (Wikipedia)
John Winston Ono Lennon MBE (9 October 1940 – 8 December 1980) was an English singer, songwriter, and peace activist who co-founded the Beatles, the most commercially successful band in the history of popular music. He and fellow member Paul McCartney formed a much-celebrated songwriting partnership. Along with George Harrison and Ringo Starr, the group would ascend to worldwide fame during the 1960s. After the group disbanded in 1970, Lennon pursued a solo career and started the band Plastic Ono Band with his second wife Yoko Ono.
He was born as John Winston Lennon in Liverpool, where he became involved in the skiffle craze as a teenager. In 1957, he formed his first band, the Quarrymen, which evolved into the Beatles in 1960. Lennon began to record as a solo artist before the band's break-up in April 1970; two of those songs were "Give Peace a Chance" and "Instant Karma!" Lennon subsequently produced albums that included John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band and Imagine, and songs such as "Working Class Hero", "Imagine" and "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)". After he married Yoko Ono in 1969, he added "Ono" as one of his middle names. Lennon disengaged himself from the music business in 1975 to raise his infant son Sean, but re-emerged with Ono in 1980 with the album Double Fantasy. He was shot and killed in the archway of his Manhattan apartment building three weeks after the album was released.
Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guru
Marc Riley and Rob Hughes discuss Magic Alex, the Beatles' in-house electronic "expert"
Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guru
When John Met Yoko
The A-Z of Psychedelia reaches I for the Indica Gallery, the Beatles favourite bookshop.
When John Met Yoko
Richard White Interview
Richard White popped by the studios to chat about the rivalry between Lennon & McCartney
Richard White Interview
John Lennon is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Jen Garner in Frodsham nominates John Lennon for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
John Lennon is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Imagine
Starting Over
(Just Like) Starting Over
Woman
#9 Dream (Edit)
Jealous Guy
Mind Games
(Just Like) Starting Over
Martha My Dear
#9 Dream
Watching The Wheels
