FerraraJohn Ferrara, 70s disco artist
Ferrara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d54150f-5153-448e-ab9e-cb884ee92ac0
Ferrara Tracks
Sort by
Love Attack
Ferrara
Love Attack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Attack
Last played on
Love Attack (Radio 2 All Star Party, 30 Sept 2017)
Ferrara
Love Attack (Radio 2 All Star Party, 30 Sept 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ferrara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist