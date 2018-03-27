Glaxo BabiesFormed 1977. Disbanded 1990
Glaxo Babies
1977
Glaxo Babies Biography (Wikipedia)
Glaxo Babies were a Bristol-based UK post-punk group, formed in late 1977. There were three distinct phases in the band's life and after initially breaking up in 1980, they reformed in 1985, only to finally break up again in 1990.
Burning (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1979)
It's Irrational (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1979)
This Is Your Life
Maximum Sexual Joy
Who Killed Bruce Lee (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1979)
Who Killed Bruce Lee
Shake (the Foundations)
Christine Keeler
Because Of You
She Went To Pieces (Radio 1 Session, 17 Apr 1979)
Burning
It's Irrational
