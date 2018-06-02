Muir MathiesonBorn 24 January 1911. Died 2 August 1975
Muir Mathieson
Muir Mathieson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Muir Mathieson, OBE (24 January 1911 – 2 August 1975) was a Scottish conductor and composer. Mathieson was almost always described as a "Musical Director" on a large number of British films.
Vertigo (1958): "Prelude and Rooftop"
Bernard Herrmann
Piano Concerto No 2
Johannes Brahms
Henry V (Overture)
William Walton
Vertigo (1958) - Prelude
Bernard Herrmann
Knights Of The Round Table (1953) Prelude and Excalibur
Miklós Rózsa
DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE (1954) - Titles
Bruce Montgomery
The Red Shoes - Ballet Suite
Brian Easdale
Carve Her Name With Pride (1958) - Titles
William Alwyn
Vertigo - Love Music
Bernard Herrmann
The Spy in Black (1939) - Exercpts
Miklós Rózsa
A Hill in Korea (1956) - End Title
Malcolm Arnold
Women In Our Time (1948) - Main Theme
Malcolm Arnold
Richard III - A Shakespeare Suite
William Walton
VERTIGO (1958): Prelude and Rooftop/Scene D'Amour
Bernard Herrmann
Vertigo - suite from the film music
Bernard Herrmann
Gone with the wind
Max Steiner
