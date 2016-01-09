Helen Grayco (born Helen Greco; September 20, 1924) is an American singer, performer, and actress active from the 1930s to the 1960s. She was most famous for appearances with her husband Spike Jones on The Spike Jones Show in the 1950s and the 1960s. She is also the mother of actor and producer Spike Jones, Jr. and Leslie Ann Jones, a Grammy award-winning recording engineer.