Mouse on Mars are an electronic music duo formed in Germany in 1993, consisting of Jan St. Werner from Köln, and Andi Toma from Düsseldorf. Their music is a blend of electronic genres including but not limited to IDM, dub, krautrock, breakbeat, and ambient, featuring heavy use of organic analog synth and cross-frequency modulation. Their music also features live instrumentation including strings, horns, drums, bass and guitar.