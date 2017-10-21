Crease is an American hard rock band that formed in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1994.

Three quarters of the band (Kelly Meister and brothers Fritz & Eric Dorigo) originally came from the Alt-Thrash band XSF (Excessive), which formed late in 1985. When their bass player quit the band to get married, friend of the band, Greg Gershengorn was brought in to replace him. Once a few shows that were previously booked as Excessive were completed, the band changed their name to Crease and started writing all new material. The band recorded a full-length studio album, Interference, on a local indie label in 1995. But it wasn't until the self-financed/self released album ...Six Pack Shy Of Pretty was released in 1998, that the group found success. Their major label release, Vindication and Indie release Only Human, would follow.