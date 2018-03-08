Jeremy Huw Williams (born 3 April 1969 in Cardiff) is a Welsh baritone opera singer who studied at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff, St John's College, Cambridge, at the National Opera Studio, London, and with April Cantelo.

Williams has appeared for Welsh National Opera, Opera Ireland and Music Theatre Wales amongst others, and has released numerous recordings, most notably of music by contemporary Welsh composers, including Alun Hoddinott, William Mathias and Mansel Thomas. In addition to these he has also given premieres of works by composers John Tavener, Martin Butler, John Metcalf, Julian Phillips, Edward Dudley Hughes, Ian Wilson, Richard Causton, Edward Rushton, Arlene Sierra and Huw Watkins.

In 1991, Williams married Manon Jenkins, now Manon Antoniazzi. The marriage ended in divorce.