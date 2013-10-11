Tera Melos is an American band from Sacramento, California, that incorporates many styles of rock, ambient electronics and unconventional song structures. They are currently a three-piece (formerly four), consisting of guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Nick Reinhart, bassist Nathan Latona, and drummer John Clardy. Tera Melos play a brand of music characterized by quickly alternating rhythmic patterns, start-stop dynamics, improvisation, two-handed tapping on the guitar, extended open-ended bridges, and the use of effect pedals and samplers. Though the band has typically eschewed the label of math rock, they are considered recent innovators of the genre.