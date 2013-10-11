Tera MelosFormed 2004
Tera Melos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d436119-8d30-4804-9e0e-164b1bfaf58e
Tera Melos Biography (Wikipedia)
Tera Melos is an American band from Sacramento, California, that incorporates many styles of rock, ambient electronics and unconventional song structures. They are currently a three-piece (formerly four), consisting of guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Nick Reinhart, bassist Nathan Latona, and drummer John Clardy. Tera Melos play a brand of music characterized by quickly alternating rhythmic patterns, start-stop dynamics, improvisation, two-handed tapping on the guitar, extended open-ended bridges, and the use of effect pedals and samplers. Though the band has typically eschewed the label of math rock, they are considered recent innovators of the genre.
Tera Melos Tracks
Weird Circles (Fang Island Remix)
Tera Melos
Weird Circles (Fang Island Remix)
Weird Circles (Fang Island Remix)
Sunburn
Tera Melos
Sunburn
Sunburn
