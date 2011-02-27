S.O.B. (abbreviated from Sabotage Organized Barbarian) are a punk rock band formed in Osaka, Japan in 1983. Their original vocalist Yoshitomo "Tottsuan" Suzuki committed suicide in 1995. They are also considered hugely influential on grindcore bands such as Napalm Death and the genre of death metal as well as one of the mainstays of the thrashcore genre. The band have sometimes been described as grindcore, themselves.