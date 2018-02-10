Janice McClain
Janice McClain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d3f2fce-c1c1-40ba-8432-c22434b02c99
Janice McClain Tracks
Sort by
Smack Dab In The Middle (12" Larry Levan Mix)
Janice McClain
Smack Dab In The Middle (12" Larry Levan Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giving My Love
Janice McClain
Giving My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giving My Love
Last played on
Janice McClain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist