The Belle BrigadeFormed 2008
The Belle Brigade
2008
The Belle Brigade Biography (Wikipedia)
The Belle Brigade is an American vocal and instrumental duo from Los Angeles, California, consisting of siblings Barbara Gruska (born c. 1983) on guitar, drums, and vocals, and Ethan Gruska (born c. 1989) on guitar, piano, and vocals. The duo released its first album, The Belle Brigade, in 2011 to positive critical response.
The Belle Brigade Tracks
Not The One You Want
