Mutya BuenaBorn 21 May 1985
Mutya Buena Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Isabel Mutya Buena (born 21 May 1985) is a British singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of girl group the Sugababes. With the Sugababes, Buena had four UK number one singles, an additional six top-ten hits and three multi-platinum albums. After leaving the group in December 2005, she released her debut solo album, Real Girl in June 2007. In October 2010, Buena released a compilation album dedicated to British singers, titled Sound of Camden: Mutya Buena.
On 20 July 2012, Buena and her former Sugababes bandmates Donaghy and Buchanan confirmed their reunion. The original trio are not able to release music under the name Sugababes so they instead released music under the name MKS (Mutya Keisha Siobhan).[needs update?]
Mutya Buena Tracks
Sort by
B Boy Baby (feat. Amy Winehouse)
Just A Little Bit
Real Girl
Song 4 Mutya
With You
Song For Mutya
Mutya Buena Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
All Saints Live Session
-
"It was probably the best times of our lives" - All Saints look back at the height of their fame
-
“We didn’t keep going for the money” – All Saints reflect on their proudest moments
-
All Saints in Conversation
-
"We Feel More Like A Boy Band!"
-
All Saints with Patrick Kielty
-
All Saints: “We never felt very cool, we were a bunch of nerds basically”
-
All Saints
-
All Saints: "I'm just a bit nervous that's all"