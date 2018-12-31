Boys Town GangFormed 1980. Disbanded 1984
Boys Town Gang
1980
Boys Town Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boys Town Gang were a disco and Hi-NRG band from San Francisco, California. Their popularity peaked in the 1980s when the group reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart with the single "Cruisin' the Streets" and No. 1 in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain (No. 4 on the UK Singles chart) with their cover version of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You".
Boys Town Gang Tracks
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Boys Town Gang
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (12" Mix)
Boys Town Gang
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (12" Mix)
Ain`t no mountain high enough
Boys Town Gang
Ain`t no mountain high enough
