EsqueritaBorn 20 November 1935. Died 23 October 1986
Esquerita
1935-11-20
Esquerita Biography
Eskew Reeder, Jr. (November 20, 1935 - October 23, 1986), usually known by the stage name Esquerita, and occasionally as S.Q. Reeder or The Magnificent Malochi, was an American R&B singer, songwriter and pianist, known for his frenetic performances. He has been credited with influencing rock and roll pioneer Little Richard.
Esquerita Tracks
I`m battie over hattie
I`m battie over hattie
Rockin The Joint
Rockin The Joint
MAYBE BABY
MAYBE BABY
Good Golly Annie Mae
Good Golly Annie Mae
