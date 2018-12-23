Jay & The AmericansFormed 1960. Disbanded 1973
Jay & The Americans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d3279bc-b3de-45da-aa2c-2274ef08c6dd
Jay & The Americans Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay and the Americans are an American pop rock group popular in the 1960s. Their initial line-up consisted of John "Jay" Traynor, Howard Kane (né Kirschenbaum), Kenny Vance (né Rosenberg) and Sandy Deanne (né Yaguda), though their greatest success on the charts came after Traynor had been replaced as lead singer by Jay Black.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jay & The Americans Tracks
Sort by
Livin' Above Your Head
Jay & The Americans
Livin' Above Your Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin' Above Your Head
Last played on
Come A Little Bit Closer
Jay & The Americans
Come A Little Bit Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come A Little Bit Closer
Last played on
Living Above Your Head
Jay & The Americans
Living Above Your Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Above Your Head
Last played on
She Cried
Jay & The Americans
She Cried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Cried
Last played on
Dawning
Jay & The Americans
Dawning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dawning
Last played on
Cara Mia
Jay & The Americans
Cara Mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cara Mia
Last played on
This Is It
Jay & The Americans
This Is It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is It
Last played on
My Clair De Lune
Jay & The Americans
My Clair De Lune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Clair De Lune
Last played on
Only In America
Jay & The Americans
Only In America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only In America
Last played on
Some Enchanted Evening
Jay & The Americans
Some Enchanted Evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Enchanted Evening
Last played on
Living Above You
Jay & The Americans
Living Above You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Above You
Last played on
Sunday And Me
Jay & The Americans
Sunday And Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday And Me
Last played on
This Magic Moment
Jay & The Americans
This Magic Moment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Magic Moment
Last played on
Jay & The Americans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist