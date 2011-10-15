Johannes MartiniBorn 1440. Died 1498
Johannes Martini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1440
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d325c13-7c17-4cc1-b5e3-75e19b01c365
Johannes Martini Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Martini (c. 1440 – late 1497 or early 1498) was a Franco-Flemish composer of the Renaissance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johannes Martini Tracks
Sort by
Salve Regina
Johannes Martini
Salve Regina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salve Regina
Last played on
Johannes Martini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist