Enrico Macias Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaston Ghrenassia (born 11 December 1938), known by his stage name Enrico Macias, is a French singer, songwriter and musician of Algerian Jewish descent. He is popular throughout the world and has travelled extensively for fifty years, from the early 1960s to the present.
