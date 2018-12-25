Truro Cathedral ChoirFormed 1887
Truro Cathedral Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03841ls.jpg
1887
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d2b58ab-a1e5-414a-8280-2f25581f29e9
Truro Cathedral Choir Tracks
Ave Maris Stella
Cerddorfa Genedlaethol Gymreig Y BBC & Truro Cathedral Choir
Ave Maris Stella
Seven Advent Antiphons (O Adonai)
Gabriel Jackson
Seven Advent Antiphons (O Adonai)
The Chorister Prayer
Philip Stopford
The Chorister Prayer
Kynance Cove
Dobrinka Tabakova
Kynance Cove
On the South Downs
Dobrinka Tabakova
On the South Downs
Seek him that maketh the seven stars
Jonathan Dove
Seek him that maketh the seven stars
All widom cometh from the Lord
Philip Moore, Joseph Wicks, Truro Cathedral Choir, Chris Gray & Oliver Neale
All widom cometh from the Lord
Fight The Good Fight
Truro Cathedral Choir
Fight The Good Fight
Requiem
Maurice Duruflé
Requiem
Nunc Dimittis (Truro Canticles)
Dobrinka Tabakova
Nunc Dimittis (Truro Canticles)
Oh How Glorious Is The Kingdom
Philip Stopford
Oh How Glorious Is The Kingdom
Pader an arleth
Russell Pascoe, Joseph Wicks Organ & Truro Cathedral Choir
Pader an arleth
St Bride, Assisted by Angels
Judith Bingham
St Bride, Assisted by Angels
Only in Sleep
Eriks Esenvalds
Only in Sleep
Even When He Is Silent
Kim André Arnesen
Even When He Is Silent
Identity (Cantos sagrados)
James MacMillan
Identity (Cantos sagrados)
Magnificat (Truro Service)
Russell Pascoe, Truro Cathedral Choir & Chris Gray
Magnificat (Truro Service)
Do Not Be Afraid
Truro Cathedral Choir
Do Not Be Afraid
For the beauty of the earth
Philip Stopford
For the beauty of the earth
Grenfell From Today
Truro Cathedral Choir
Grenfell From Today
Jesus Shall Reign
Truro Cathedral Choir
Jesus Shall Reign
Do not be afraid
Philip Stopford
Do not be afraid
Simile est regnum caelorum à 4
Francisco Guerrero
Simile est regnum caelorum à 4
Let All The World in Every Corner Sing
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Let All The World in Every Corner Sing
In The Bleak Midwinter
Truro Cathedral Choir
In The Bleak Midwinter
Lannanta Carol
Jonathan Carne, Chris Gray, The Choir Of Truro Cathedral & Robert Sharpe
Lannanta Carol
In the bleak midwinter
Becky McGlade
In the bleak midwinter
O Come O Come Emmanuel
Truro Cathedral Choir
O Come O Come Emmanuel
Ubi Caritas
Truro Cathedral Choir
Ubi Caritas
Ubi Caritas
Philip Stopford
Ubi Caritas
Jesus Shall Reign Where'er The Sun
Truro Cathedral Choir
Jesus Shall Reign Where'er The Sun
A child is born in Bethlehem
Philip Stopford
A child is born in Bethlehem
Ubi Caritas
Philip Stopford
Ubi Caritas
Holy is the True Light
Gabriel Jackson
Holy is the True Light
Church Music
Julian Philips
Church Music
THERE IS A GREEN HILL
Truro Cathedral Choir
THERE IS A GREEN HILL
Lully, Lulla, Lullay
Philip Stopford
Lully, Lulla, Lullay
This is the truth sent from above
Truro Cathedral Choir
This is the truth sent from above
That wind blowing and that tide
Gabriel Jackson
That wind blowing and that tide
Vox clara ecce intonat
Gabriel Jackson
Vox clara ecce intonat
Past BBC Events
Truro Cathedral Choir Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehzcd4
Truro Cathedral
2018-05-11T06:38:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p062lwld.jpg
11
May
2018
Truro Cathedral Choir Concert
Truro Cathedral
