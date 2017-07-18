Monique HaasBorn 20 October 1909. Died 9 June 1987
Monique Haas
1909-10-20
Monique Haas (20 October 1909 – 9 June 1987) was a French pianist.
Born in Paris, she studied at the Conservatoire de Paris there with Joseph Morpain and Lazare Lévy, taking a Premier Prix in 1927. She went on to study with Rudolf Serkin and Robert Casadesus. As a performer she toured all over the world, winning much praise for her performances of 20th-century music. The composer Francis Poulenc, himself an accomplished pianist, praised her as "the adorable Monique Haas who plays the piano ravishingly", and Henri Dutilleux described her as "a celebrated interpreter of the music of Ravel"
Sonata in F major H.16.23
Joseph Haydn
Pagodes (Estampes)
Claude Debussy
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
La cathedrale engloutie (Preludes, Book I)
Claude Debussy
Violin Sonata No.2, Op.40
Ion Voicu
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-06T06:08:51
6
Aug
1964
Proms 1953: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-04T06:08:51
4
Aug
1953
Proms 1949: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1949-08-04T06:08:51
4
Aug
1949
Proms 1948: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-26T06:08:51
26
Aug
1948
