Wayne SmithJamaican reggae and dancehall musician. Born 5 December 1965. Died 17 February 2014
Wayne Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d2794e2-d826-48bb-b379-a36b2ba11247
Wayne Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Smith (5 December 1965 – 17 February 2014) was a Jamaican reggae and dancehall musician best known for his 1985 hit "Under Mi Sleng Teng", which is regarded as the track which initiated the digital era of reggae.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wayne Smith Tracks
Sort by
Under Me Sleng Teng
Wayne Smith
Under Me Sleng Teng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under Me Sleng Teng
Last played on
Pass That Sleng Teng (The Heatwave Refix)
Missy Elliott
Pass That Sleng Teng (The Heatwave Refix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Pass That Sleng Teng (The Heatwave Refix)
Last played on
Sleng Teng Riddim
Prince Jammy
Sleng Teng Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31z.jpglink
Sleng Teng Riddim
Last played on
Sleng Teng
Wayne Smith
Sleng Teng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleng Teng
Last played on
No More Will I Roam
Wayne Smith
No More Will I Roam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Will I Roam
Last played on
Come Along
Wayne Smith
Come Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Along
Last played on
Ain't No Meaning
Wayne Smith
Ain't No Meaning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Meaning
Last played on
Golden Hen
Wayne Smith
Golden Hen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Hen
Last played on
Playlists featuring Wayne Smith
Wayne Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist