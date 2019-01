Bandish Projekt was a musical act featuring a blend of Indian elements in an electronica format. The title "Bandish Projekt" is derived from Bandish—an Indian classical composition, and "Projekt," which reflects the experimental and evolving nature of the music. Bandish Projekt was formed in 1998 by Mayur Narvekar, Udyan Sagar, and Mehirr Nath Choppra. Narvekar regularly collaborates with producers and musicians on his albums, Sagar performs as Nucleya, and Choppra is a media entrepreneur, based in Dubai.