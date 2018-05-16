Robert & JohnnyFormed 1956
1956
Robert & Johnny Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert & Johnny were an American doo-wop duo from The Bronx, composed of Robert Carr and Johnny Mitchell.
Robert & Johnny Tracks
Dream Girl
Dream Girl
Dream Girl
We Belong Together
We Belong Together
