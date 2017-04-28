The Aston Shuffle
The Aston Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d162952-fb04-4207-af9c-e442a099fe81
The Aston Shuffle Biography (Wikipedia)
The Aston Shuffle are Australian electronic music producers and DJs Vance Musgrove and Mikah Freeman. In addition to their DJ gigs and recording career, they host a weekly radio show on the ABC's Triple J on Friday nights called Friday Night Shuffle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Aston Shuffle Tracks
Sort by
Pass You By
The Aston Shuffle
Pass You By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass You By
Last played on
Make A Wrong Thing Right
The Aston Shuffle
Make A Wrong Thing Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make A Wrong Thing Right
Last played on
Only 1 x We Are The
The Aston Shuffle
Only 1 x We Are The
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrdm.jpglink
Only 1 x We Are The
Last played on
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel S Lewis)
The Aston Shuffle
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel S Lewis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel S Lewis)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel)
The Aston Shuffle
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only 1 (feat. Nathaniel)
Featured Artist
Last played on
High With You
The Aston Shuffle
High With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High With You
Last played on
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
Last played on
Tear It Down
The Aston Shuffle
Tear It Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear It Down
Last played on
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear It Down (NEW_ID Remix)
Last played on
Can't Stop Now
The Aston Shuffle
Can't Stop Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stop Now
Performer
Last played on
Can't Stop Now (Matisse & Sadko Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Can't Stop Now (Matisse & Sadko Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stop Now (Matisse & Sadko Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Start Again (Shockone Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Start Again (Shockone Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Start Again (Shockone Remix)
Last played on
Drop (Club Mix)
The Aston Shuffle
Drop (Club Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop (Club Mix)
Last played on
Start Again (Feat. Lovers Electric) (Hook N Sling Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Start Again (Feat. Lovers Electric) (Hook N Sling Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna See You (Malente Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
I Wanna See You (Malente Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna See You (Malente Remix)
Last played on
Your Love (Burns Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
Your Love (Burns Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love (Burns Remix)
Last played on
I Wanna See You (Harvard Bass Remix)
The Aston Shuffle
I Wanna See You (Harvard Bass Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna See You (Harvard Bass Remix)
Last played on
I Wanna See You
The Aston Shuffle
I Wanna See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna See You
Last played on
The Surface
The Aston Shuffle
The Surface
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surface
Last played on
The Aston Shuffle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist