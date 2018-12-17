Gurr
GURR are a German garage rock duo, consisting of Andreya Casablanca and Laura Lee (both on vocals and guitar). Their debut album, In My Head, was released in 2016, and was the Independent Music Companies Association album of the year.
Christmas Holiday (feat. Eddie Argos)
Hot Summer
#1985
Diamonds (Radio 1 Session, 27 March 2017)
Moby Dick (Radio 1 Session, 27 March 2017)
Free
Moby Dick
Walnuts
Walnuts
