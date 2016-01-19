Mona GolabekBorn 1950
Mona Golabek is an American concert pianist, author, and radio host. She has appeared with many leading orchestras and made numerous recordings. Golabek co-wrote a book entitled The Children of Willesden Lane that chronicles her mother's experience with the Kindertransport which was published in 2002. A play titled The Pianist of Willesden Lane, based on the book, adapted and directed by Hershey Felder, and in which Golabek appeared in a one-woman show, opened at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in April 2012. The play opened in London at the St James Theatre in January 2016.
Prelude in F minor, Op.32, No.6
Sergei Rachmaninov
Partita no.1 in Bb BWV825 - Gigue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
