Erkki PohjolaBorn 4 January 1931. Died 19 January 2009
Erkki Pohjola
1931-01-04
Songs From The Sea for Chorus (3rd & 4th mvt)
Aulis Sallinen
Joulun kellot
Armas Maasalo
Choir
Summer twilight; Sleep, my child
Pekka Juhani Hannikainen
Choir
Finlandia Hymn; Song of my Heart
Jean Sibelius
Choir
