Doug DillardBorn 6 March 1937. Died 16 May 2012
Doug Dillard
1937-03-06
Doug Dillard Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Flint Dillard (March 6, 1937 – May 16, 2012) was an American musician noted for his banjo proficiency and his pioneering participation in late-60s country rock.
Doug Dillard Tracks
Turkey Knob
Doug Dillard
Turkey Knob
Turkey Knob
Last played on
Let The Light Shine Down On Me
Doug Dillard
Let The Light Shine Down On Me
Let The Light Shine Down On Me
Last played on
Monday Motion
Doug Dillard
Monday Motion
Monday Motion
Last played on
Filler Up
Doug Dillard
Filler Up
Filler Up
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Doug Dillard
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Last played on
