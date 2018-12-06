Q-TipsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Q-Tips
1979
Q-Tips Biography
Q-Tips were a blue-eyed soul and new wave rock band from England, first formed in 1979 from the remnants of the rock group Streetband.
Q-Tips Tracks
A Man Can't Lose
Q-Tips
A Man Can't Lose
A Man Can't Lose
SYSLJFM (The Letter Song)
Q-Tips
SYSLJFM (The Letter Song)
SYSLJFM (The Letter Song)
Some Kinda Wonderful
Q-Tips
Some Kinda Wonderful
Some Kinda Wonderful
The In Crowd
Q-Tips
The In Crowd
The In Crowd
Toast
Q-Tips
Toast
Toast
The Letter Song
Q-Tips
The Letter Song
The Letter Song
A Man Can't Lose What He Don't Have (Old Grey Whistle Test archive session)
Q-Tips
A Man Can't Lose What He Don't Have (Old Grey Whistle Test archive session)
Looking For Some Action (Old Grey Whistle Test archive session)
Q-Tips
Looking For Some Action (Old Grey Whistle Test archive session)
