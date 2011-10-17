Cassettes Won't Listen is the indie rock and electronic one-man project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Jason Drake based out of Brooklyn, New York. Over the last few years Cassettes Won't Listen has received press from the likes of Spin, Perez Hilton, and URB. Cassettes Won't Listen has also done official remixes for notable artists such as Aesop Rock, El-P, Midlake, Mr. Lif, Morcheeba and many more.

In 2008, Cassettes Won't Listen covered The Cure's "Let's Go to Bed" for the American Laundromat Records compilation Just Like Heaven - a Tribute to the Cure. They also covered "Need You Tonight" by INXS for Engine Room Recordings' compilation album Guilt by Association Vol. 2, which was released in November of that year.

Cassettes Won't Listen released a covers EP entitled One Alternative on December 11, 2007 as well as a seven-song EP entitled Small-Time Machine on March 11, 2008. Drake released Small-Time Machine himself through distributor, The Orchard, along with his 2009 instrumental record, Into The Hillside.