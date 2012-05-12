October Fall was an American pop punk band from Chicago, Illinois. They formed in the summer of 2003, with Pat D'Andrea (vocals/guitar) and Clark Harrison (guitar) as the original members. These two originally played together under the name "Silver Lining". Soon after, the rest of the band was added: Nick Coleman (drums), Owen Toomey (piano), and Jack Marin (bass). Nick Coleman was replaced by Nick Scalise (drums), and Jack Marin was replaced by Greg Shanahan (bass).

In 2005, the band opened on a tour with Ashlee Simpson, and later that year, they toured with The Click Five. In the spring of 2006, they toured with Fall Out Boy and The All-American Rejects on the Black Clouds and Underdogs tour.

They were signed to Decaydance, a Fueled By Ramen imprint headed by Pete Wentz (bassist of Fall Out Boy). Their debut CD, A Season in Hell (named as an homage to the movie Eddie and the Cruisers), was released in February 2006.

On October 1, 2007, the band announced that they had gone their separate ways.[citation needed]