Kuljit BhamraBorn 1959
Kuljit Bhamra
1959
Kuljit Bhamra Biography (Wikipedia)
Kuljit Bhamra MBE Hon DMus (born 1959) is a British composer, record producer and musician whose main instrument is the tabla. He is best known as one of the record producers who pioneered the British Bhangra sound and for his many collaborations with musicians from different genres and continents. His MBE was awarded in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List 2009 with the citation For services to Bhangra and British Asian Music. In July 2010 he was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the University of Exeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kuljit Bhamra Tracks
Tablas Guruve
Kuljit Bhamra
Kabhi The More Yaara (Bhangra Latina)
Kuljit Bhamra
Dust & Heat
Kuljit Bhamra
Dust & Heat
Performer
Last played on
Elephants and Trains
Kuljit Bhamra
Elephants and Trains
Performer
Last played on
Himalaya
Kuljit Bhamra
Himalaya
Ensemble
Last played on
Kuljit Bhamra and Somali Party Southall (feat. Kuljit Bhamra, Bobby Panesar, Said Hussein & Farxiya Fiska)
Kuljit Bhamra
Deck the halls
Kuljit Bhamra
Deck the halls
Last played on
Bing
Andy Sheppard
Bing
Last played on
Patel Rap 2
Kuljit Bhamra
Patel Rap 2
Last played on
Flood of Beauty for soloists, chorus and orchestra
John Tavener
Flood of Beauty for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Jhalla
Red Note Ensemble & Kuljit Bhamra
Jhalla
Performer
Last played on
Machair to Myrrh
Red Note Ensemble, Jackie Shave & Kuljit Bhamra
Machair to Myrrh
Performer
Last played on
Eight and a Half
Nino Rota
Eight and a Half
Last played on
Jai Ho Live
Kuljit Bhamra
Jai Ho Live
Last played on
Himalaya
Kuljit Bhamra
Himalaya
Last played on
Theme From An Imaginary Romance
Kuljit Bhamra
Theme From An Imaginary Romance
Last played on
Gidda Paon Haan Diyo (Remix) (Feat. Mohinder Kaur Bhamrah)
Kuljit Bhamra
Untitled
Kuljit Bhamra
Untitled
Last played on
Dhola Re Dhola (Feat. Various Artists)
Kuljit Bhamra
Dhola Re Dhola (Feat. Various Artists)
Last played on
