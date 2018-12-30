Jo FreyaBorn 4 December 1960
Jo Freya
1960-12-04
Jo Freya (born 4 December 1960) is an English saxophonist, clarinetist and singer.
She was born Jo Fraser, but changed her name to Jo Freya as a condition of joining the actors' union Equity, which does not allow two of its members to share the same name. She performs mainly folk music and world music and is part of the bands Blowzabella, Old Swan Band and Token Women, as well as performing with Lal Waterson, Pete Morton and Maalstroom.
Gloucestershire Wassail
Coope Boyes Simpson, Fi Fraser & Jo Freya
Gloucestershire Wassail
Gloucestershire Wassail
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Barry Coope
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Drive the Cold Winter Away
Diadem
Coope, Boyes, Simpson, Freya, and Fraser
Diadem
Diadem
Drive Cold Winter Away
Coope, Boyes, Simpson, Freya, and Fraser
Drive Cold Winter Away
Drive Cold Winter Away
Down in Yon Forest
Coope, Boyes, Simpson, Freya, and Fraser
Down in Yon Forest
Down in Yon Forest
Ding dong merrily on high
Coope Boyes & Simpson
Ding dong merrily on high
Ding dong merrily on high
Innocent's Song
Coope Boyes & Simpson
Innocent's Song
Innocent's Song
Down in Yon Forest
Coope Boyes & Simpson
Down in Yon Forest
Down in Yon Forest
Bodmin Wassail
Coope Boyes & Simpson
Bodmin Wassail
Bodmin Wassail
Drive Cold Winter Away
Coope Boyes & Simpson
Drive Cold Winter Away
Drive Cold Winter Away
Female Smuggler
Jo Freya
Female Smuggler
Female Smuggler
The Innocent's Song
Jo Freya
The Innocent's Song
The Innocent's Song
Bois Tortu
Jo Freya
Bois Tortu
Bois Tortu
A Thief Can Too
Jo Freya
A Thief Can Too
A Thief Can Too
