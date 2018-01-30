Jamie Irie
Jamie Buckley Saysell (born 24 July 1965 in Cheltenham), better known by his stage name Jamie Irie, is a reggae artist from Coney Hill, Gloucester, England. His single "Words Can Be So Simple" went straight to number four in the Italian singles chart. He has performed with artists such as Sting, Biggie Smalls and Puff Daddy.
His album Nah Give Up, released in 2014, topped the Juno download sales chart in the roots reggae, lovers rock and one drop category. Later the same year a dub version of the album was released.
