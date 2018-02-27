George KatsarosComposer & saxophonist. Born 1934
George Katsaros
1934
George Katsaros Biography (Wikipedia)
Giorgos Katsaros (Greek: Γιώργος Κατσαρός) (born on 7 March 1934 in Corfu) is a famous Greek musician and songwriter. He plays the alto saxophone. He has made a variety of recordings, collaborating amongst others with Greek musical composers, such as Yannis Theodoridis and Mimis Plessas.
In 1972 he wrote the music for Alekos Sakellarios' I Komissa tis Kerkyras (Greek: Η κόμησσα της Κέρκυρας The Countess of Corfu).
He is currently the art director of the Municipal Symphonic Orchestra of Athens.
George Katsaros Tracks
Nei Gheri Psithirizoun (Young & Old Men Are Whispering)
Nei Gheri Psithirizoun (Young & Old Men Are Whispering)
Afta Ta Kleftika Sou Matia
Afta Ta Kleftika Sou Matia
