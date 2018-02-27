Giorgos Katsaros (Greek: Γιώργος Κατσαρός) (born on 7 March 1934 in Corfu) is a famous Greek musician and songwriter. He plays the alto saxophone. He has made a variety of recordings, collaborating amongst others with Greek musical composers, such as Yannis Theodoridis and Mimis Plessas.

In 1972 he wrote the music for Alekos Sakellarios' I Komissa tis Kerkyras (Greek: Η κόμησσα της Κέρκυρας The Countess of Corfu).

He is currently the art director of the Municipal Symphonic Orchestra of Athens.