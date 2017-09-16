Marilyn Chambers (April 22, 1952 – April 12, 2009) was an American pornographic film actress, exotic dancer, model, actress, and vice-presidential candidate. She was known for her 1972 hardcore film debut Behind the Green Door and her 1980 pornographic film Insatiable. She ranked at No. 6 on the list of Top 50 Porn Stars of All Time by AVN, and ranked as one of Playboy's Top 100 Sex Stars of the Century in 1999. Although she was primarily known for her adult film work, she made a successful transition to mainstream projects and has been called "porn's most famous crossover".