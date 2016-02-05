Slavic Soul Party!
Slavic Soul Party!
Slavic Soul Party (often stylized as Slavic Soul Party!) is an American Balkan brass/jazz band. They are based in Brooklyn, New York City. Their style of brass band music includes gypsy music, klezmer, funk, and New Orleans jazz influences. As of 2013, Slavic Soul Party have played a weekly Tuesday night gig at the Park Slope bar Barbès for more than 10 years.
Opa Cupa
Sing Sing Cocek
