KaratGerman rock band. Formed 1975
Karat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cf53152-5ab5-42ca-ac0d-dfcf8bc48f46
Karat Biography (Wikipedia)
Karat (Ger. for "carat") is a German rock band, founded in 1975 in East Berlin, then part of the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany. Karat also gained a strong following in West Germany when its 1982 album Der blaue Planet (The Blue Planet) was one of the year's top sellers in both East and West Germany, making Karat one of the more prominent bands in German-language rock music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karat Tracks
Sort by
Der Blaue Planet
Karat
Der Blaue Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Blaue Planet
Last played on
Karat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist