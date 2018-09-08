Constanze Backes
Constanze Backes
Constanze Backes Biography (Wikipedia)
Constanze Backes is a classically trained German soprano in opera and concert. She has toured throughout Europe and performed in many classical genres but over the last few years has focused primarily on Early music. In addition she teaches children music technique and has translated musical works.
The Merry Wedding
Percy Grainger
The Merry Wedding
The Merry Wedding
Marriage of Figaro - Act 4 Cavatina Lho perduta
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Marriage of Figaro - Act 4 Cavatina Lho perduta
Marriage of Figaro - Act 4 Cavatina Lho perduta
L'incoronazione di Poppea: conclusion
Claudio Monteverdi
L'incoronazione di Poppea: conclusion
L'incoronazione di Poppea: conclusion
L' Incoronazione di Poppea - opera in a prologue and 3 acts - Act 3 final scenes
Sylvia McNair
L' Incoronazione di Poppea - opera in a prologue and 3 acts - Act 3 final scenes
