The GunLate sixties UK Psychedelic rock band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
The Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cf3cc48-f62d-4ff3-aa03-5e1014de16d7
The Gun Biography (Wikipedia)
Gun were a late 1960s British rock guitar trio who had a single British Top Ten hit, "Race with the Devil" and recorded two albums before disbanding. The band included brothers Paul Gurvitz and Adrian Gurvitz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Gun Tracks
Sort by
Race With The Devil
The Gun
Race With The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Race With The Devil
Last played on
The Gun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist