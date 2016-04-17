Fernand Gillet (15 October 1882 Paris, France – 8 March 1980 Boston) was a French and naturalized American oboist who is chiefly remembered for serving as the principal oboist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1925 to 1946. He is also known for his work as a teacher of woodwinds at several prominent institutions in the United States and Canada. His Exercices sur les Gammes, les Intervalles et le Staccato is still a widely used instructional book for woodwind players at universities and conservatories. The International Double Reed Society holds an annual music competition named for him and a well known bassoonist: the Fernand Gillet-Hugo Fox International Competition.