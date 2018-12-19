Julia Fordham
1962-08-10
Julia Fordham Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Fordham (born 10 August 1962) is a British singer-songwriter. Her professional career started in the early 1980s, under the name "Jules Fordham", as a backing singer for Mari Wilson and Kim Wilde, before signing a recording contract of her own later that decade. Fordham is now based in California.
Julia Fordham Performances & Interviews
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawn
2018-11-15
Performing live for The Quay Sessions
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven & Julia Fordham - Stay With Me Till Dawn
Michael Ball talks Woman to Woman
2018-11-05
Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham have joined forces and released an album that they're currently touring and tell Michael what it's like working together.
Michael Ball talks Woman to Woman
Julia Fordham Tracks
(Love Moves In) Mysterious Ways
Julia Fordham
(Love Moves In) Mysterious Ways
(Love Moves In) Mysterious Ways
A Photo Every Christmas
Judie Tzuke
A Photo Every Christmas
A Photo Every Christmas
if (When You Go)
Judie Tzuke
if (When You Go)
if (When You Go)
Safe
Beverley Craven
Safe
Safe
If (When You Go)
Beverley Craven/Judie Tzuke & Julia Fordham
If (When You Go)
If (When You Go)
Happy Ever After
Julia Fordham
Happy Ever After
Happy Ever After
Scare Me
Julia Fordham
Scare Me
Scare Me
It's Another You Day
Julia Fordham
It's Another You Day
It's Another You Day
Where Does The Time Go
Julia Fordham
Where Does The Time Go
Where Does The Time Go
Safe
Judie Tzuke
Safe
Safe
Safe
Woman To Woman, Beverley Craven, Julia Fordham & Judie Tzuke
Safe
Safe
Playlists featuring Julia Fordham
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke
Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Middlesbrough, UK
2
Jun
2019
Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke
Buxton Opera House, Stoke On Trent, UK
5
Jun
2019
Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon, UK
7
Jun
2019
Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke
Cadogan Hall, London, UK
8
Jun
2019
Julia Fordham, Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke
Lyric Theatre, The Lowry, Manchester, UK
