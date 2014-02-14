The Parlor Mob (originally named What About Frank?) is a rock band founded in New Jersey in 2004. The name comes from one of the notorious Hell's Kitchen gangs active at the turn of the 20th century. The band presently consists of singer Mark Melicia, guitarist Paul Ritchie, bassist Gianni Scalise, and drummer Sam Bey.

Some of the band's songs have been featured on television, on shows such as Entourage, Friday Night Lights, Person of Interest, and more, as well as in video games such as NASCAR 09, MLB 09: The Show, MLB 12: The Show and Sleeping Dogs.