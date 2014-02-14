The Parlor MobFormed 2004
The Parlor Mob
2004
The Parlor Mob Biography (Wikipedia)
The Parlor Mob (originally named What About Frank?) is a rock band founded in New Jersey in 2004. The name comes from one of the notorious Hell's Kitchen gangs active at the turn of the 20th century. The band presently consists of singer Mark Melicia, guitarist Paul Ritchie, bassist Gianni Scalise, and drummer Sam Bey.
Some of the band's songs have been featured on television, on shows such as Entourage, Friday Night Lights, Person of Interest, and more, as well as in video games such as NASCAR 09, MLB 09: The Show, MLB 12: The Show and Sleeping Dogs.
The Parlor Mob Tracks
My Favourite Heart to Break
The Parlor Mob
My Favourite Heart to Break
My Favourite Heart to Break
The Kids
The Parlor Mob
The Kids
The Kids
Carnival of Crows
The Parlor Mob
Carnival of Crows
Carnival of Crows
Hard Times
The Parlor Mob
Hard Times
Hard Times
Can't Keep No Good Boy Dwn
The Parlor Mob
Can't Keep No Good Boy Dwn
Can't Keep No Good Boy Dwn
