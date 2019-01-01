Yung L.A.
Leland Austin, better known by his stage name Yung L.A. or Da Boi Lay (born March 26, 1986), is an American hip hop recording artist from Atlanta, Georgia. He is perhaps best known for his debut single "Ain't I", which peaked at number 47 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and at number seven on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Austin's second single, titled "Futuristic Love (Elroy)", features American singer Ricco Barrino and was released in 2009.
