Joyrider were a rock band from Portadown, Northern Ireland. The band consisted of Phil Woolsey (guitar, vocals), Cliff Mitchell (guitar), Simon Haddock (bass) and Keith Irwin, Buc Hamill / Carl Alty (drums). Joyrider initially signed to Andy Cairns' Blunt record label, but after releasing their first two EPs signed a recording contract with Paradox Records.

The band's biggest hit was a cover of the Jane Wiedlin song, "Rush Hour". They supported Terrorvision on their May 1995 United Kingdom tour.

Woolsey later played in the bands Ninebar International and Roque Junior.

Haddock is now a member of Trucker Diablo, who played the Download Festival in June 2011, toured with Black Stone Cherry and were booked for Hammerfest in March 2012 on the same bill as Anthrax, Skindred and Evile.